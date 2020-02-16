Mikel Arteta opens up about signings at Arsenal this summer

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that he is already working on his plans for the summer transfer window with the Arsenal hierarchy.

The north London side were relatively active in the January transfer window as they brought in Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares on loan deals until the end of the season.

However, attentions will now inevitably start to turn towards the summer window and the chance Arteta has to bolster his squad ahead of his first full campaign in charge at The Emirates.

Despite the transfer window being still quite far away, Arteta has revealed that he has indeed started to think about the summer and the players he could look to target.

Asked about his plans for the summer in his pre-match news briefing on Friday, Arteta said: “We have to plan and we need to know the direction we want to head in and we need to bear in mind different scenarios.

“I have to tell the club what we need, where we think we can improve and where we want to end.

“And if we all end with the same thing, we put a plan together to try and execute it and make the process as short as possible.”

Arsenal are currently preparing for their Premier League clash against Newcastle United at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners are looking to try and salvage their faint hopes of finishing in the top four this season as they look to try and secure Champions League qualification.

After Sunday’s game, the north London side will switch their attentions towards their Europa League trip to Olympiakos on Thursday night.

