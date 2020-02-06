Shkodran Mustafi opens up on his Arsenal form

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Shkodran Mustafi has suggested that he may as well have retired if he was not able to force his way back into the Arsenal team.

The defender has been widely criticised for his sloppy performances at the back for Arsenal this season but he seems to have turned a corner in recent weeks under Mikel Arteta.

Mustafi has been called upon by Arteta following injuries to the likes of Calum Chambers and the German has been a more regular fixture in the first team of late.

The 27-year-old has still only started four games in the Premier League all season for the Gunners but he impressed during the goalless draw with Burnley at the weekend.

Now, Mustafi has opened up about his struggles with his form and says that he may as well have considered retiring if he had given up on making a return to the Arsenal first team.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Evening Standard, Mustafi said: “At the end of the day we know how it is in football.

“You always get your chances, you always get the possibilities to go again and go again and when you start thinking like you said, I think it’s when you retire from football.

“It’s not the way a professional should think.

“For me it’s always been the same, I always try to put my personal stuff behind me and be there for the team.

“Always when the team needed me I wanted to be there, not only in the games but as well in training.

“It’s easy to be professional when things are going good but I think it’s the same and important when things are not going so good personally, to be professional.

“At the end of the day, we are here to work and we are here to play for a big club.

“I always wanted to be ready and be there and whenever the team or the coach needs me I always say I’m going to be there.”

Mustafi will be hoping to feature for Arsenal when the Gunners return to Premier League action with a home clash against Newcastle United on Sunday 16 February.

The north London side are currently in 10th place in the Premier League table and 10 points adrift of the top four.

