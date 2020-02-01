New Arsenal signing explains what impressed him about Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Pablo Mari has revealed that Mikel Arteta’s plans for Arsenal helped to convince him to join the Gunners in the January transfer window.

The Spanish defender signed for the Gunners last week on a six-month loan deal from Brazilian side Flamengo, and Arsenal have the option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old was brought in to help Arsenal to cope with some of their defensive injury woes, with the likes of Calum Chambers set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Mari becomes Arteta’s first signing as Gunners boss following the Spaniard’s appointment as the north London club’s new head coach back in December.

Now, Mari has explained why he was so impressed by Arteta and what the manager has planned for the Gunners.

Speaking in an interview with Arsenal’s website, Mari said: “When you build a good group and have a coaching philosophy like Mikel’s, I think he can completely change Arsenal and the current dynamic around the team.

“I think as a coach he has everything it takes to achieve that, plus he has a very good side with top players. I think as time goes by and with the day-to-day work from Mikel, we can achieve that.

“Mikel transmitted a lot of confidence to me. He’s a great coach and he’s changing things at a big club.

“It’s really important to have that personality to be able take decisions at a big club during such a tricky time and I think that speaks volumes about Mikel.

“In terms of the system he uses on the pitch, I think he has very clear ideas which reflect my own vision of football. I want to work hard every day and every weekend to repay Mikel’s confidence in me.”

Arsenal are currently preparing for their trip to Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners are in 10th place in the Premier League table as they look to try and finish in the top four this term.

Arsenal will return to Premier League action after the winter break with a home clash against Newcastle United on 16 February.

