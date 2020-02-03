Unai Emery sends message to Arsenal fans after his sacking

Arsenal manager Unai Emery (Photo: Screengrab)

Unai Emery has claimed that Arsenal fans “threw” him out of the club following his sacking back in November.

The Spanish head coach was fired as Gunners boss back at the end of November after a poor run of form left Arsenal off the pace in the race for a top-four finish.

Mikel Arteta was brought in to replace Emery at the end of December and the Spaniard has had a relatively positive impact in recent games.

Emery was sacked after a season-and-a-half in charge of the Gunners, after having led them to the Europa League final and a fifth-placed finish in his first campaign in charge.

Speaking in a wide-ranging interview with Spanish newspaper Marca last week, Emery explained how he really felt about his sacking by the Gunners.

Emery said: “I am clear about my diagnosis and we did good things there. I think we had a good first year, taking two competitions well as Europa League and Premier League.

“The process was good. When we played possession, we did it; when we had to press, we did it. And we were competitive, playing as the game required.

“With moments of possession game and moments of three quick touches. This second year, we have not played well.

“We have not defended well, have not been competitive, did not transmit. And I told the players this myself.

“There were several problems: four captains; the Ozil-Kolasinac case; Pepe’s signing, who needs time since he came from France. We didn’t play well, that’s for sure.

“That brought us bad results, there was no improvement, the fans focused on me and they threw me out. But I keep focusing on the the positive things, there were many.”

Arsenal will now embark on their winter break in the Premier League before returning to top-flight action with a home clash against Newcastle United on 16 February.

The north London side are in mid-table as they look to try and haul themselves back into contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League so they can secure a spot in next season’s Champions League.

