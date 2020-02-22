Robin van Persie: What I really think of Bukayo Saka at Arsenal

Robin van Persie (Photo: BT Sport)

Robin van Persie has admitted his delight at seeing Bukayo Saka impress with his form for Arsenal in recent games.

The 18-year-old has been a regular fixture in the first team under Mikel Arteta and he notched up an assist in Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Olympiakos in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Saka has now scored two goals and made five assists in the Europa League for the Gunners this season and he has been catching the eye with his performances under Mikel Arteta of late.

The teenager has also made two assists in 16 Premier League games for the north London side this season and he has established himself as one of the Gunners’ most promising young talents.

And former Arsenal striker Van Persie has admitted that he has been thrilled to see the impact Saka has been having in recent games following his fine form.

Speaking on BT Sport on Thursday night, Van Persie said: “He’s really taking his chance, and that’s nice to see from a young kid to really grab his chance and play for his future.

“And he’s doing it so well. It’s so nice to see.”

Saka will be expecting to feature for Arsenal when the Gunners return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon with a home clash against Everton.

Arsenal are currently 10th in the Premier League table and seven points behind Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

