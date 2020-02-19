Alan Shearer predicts where Arsenal will finish this season

Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)

Alan Shearer has ruled out Arsenal finishing in the Premier League’s top five this season.

The Gunners and the rest of the chasing pack were handed a boost last week after Manchester City were handed a two-season ban from the Champions League.

The Citizens are currently in second spot, which means the Premier League’s fifth-placed team may end up qualifying for Europe’s premier club competition next term.

Arsenal were resounding 4-0 winners against Newcastle United at The Emirates on Sunday in just their second Premier League win since Arteta’s appointment.

The Gunners eased to an emphatic win courtesy of goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette.

Arteta’s men are in tenth position in the Premier League table and six points adrift of Tottenham Hotspur in fifth spot.

But former Newcastle striker Shearer doesn’t believe Arsenal will finish in fifth spot this season.

“I don’t see them being good enough to get into the top five,” Shearer told Premier League productions, as quoted by Metro.

“I think there’s a lot of work that needs to be done there and he [Mikel Arteta] won’t have the time or the players to do it all this season.

“They’re going to have to wait, spend a lot of money in the summer, and do a lot of things differently to what they’ve been doing, because I don’t see them being good enough to get into the top five.”

Arsenal haven’t finished in the top four in the last three Premier League seasons.

The Gunners will return to Europa League action on Thursday night when Arsenal take on Olympiacos in the first leg of their last-32 clash.

Arsenal haven’t won the Europa League title despite reaching the final in 2019.

Arteta’s side will face Everton in their next Premier League game at The Emirates on Sunday.

