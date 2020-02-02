‘Something changed’: New Arsenal signing hails Mikel Arteta impact

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Cedric Soares says it’s clear “something changed” at Arsenal since Mikel Arteta’s appointment in December.

The Portugal defender became the second signing of Arteta’s reign after he completed a loan move to Arsenal from Southampton until the end of the Premier League season.

Soares will help to ease Arsenal’s injury crisis in defence, with Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac sidelined with fitness problems to leave Arteta short on left-backs.

The 28-year-old has a lot of Premier League experience under his belt after making 138 appearances during a four-season stint at Southampton before his deadline day move to Arsenal.

Soares revealed that he has been keeping a close eye on Arsenal’s development under Arteta since the Spaniard’s appointment as Unai Emery’s permanent replacement in December.

“It’s good to watch,” Soares is quoted as saying by Metro. “I’ve been watching the last couple of weeks as well.

“You can see that something changed, definitely. There is a lot of work to do but definitely already his ideas have started to appear in the game, that is good. I am sure Arsenal will be very successful.

“I see a team that wants to assume the game, a team that is comfortable to have the ball, and I see everyone looks like they are working hard when they lose possession as well.

“There’s a high press and then it’s all about controlling the opponent and trying to score as well. I think Arsenal is in a good way.”

Arsenal have only lost once in the Premier League since Arteta took over the reins of the north London side – in a 2-1 defeat by Chelsea FC in their last game of 2019.

Arteta has helped the Gunners to secure seven points from six games.

Arsenal will take on Burnley on Sunday before the Gunners go on their winter break.

The Gunners will return with a home clash against Newcastle on Sunday 16 February before Everton make the trip to The Emirates on Sunday 23 February.

