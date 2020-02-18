‘I’m so glad’: Mikel Arteta raves about Arsenal’s forgotten man

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Mikel Arteta says Dani Ceballos was the “ideal” player for Arsenal’s 4-0 victory over Newcastle United at The Emirates on Sunday.

The Gunners midfielder started his first Premier League game at the weekend since Arteta’s appointment as Unai Emery’s permanent replacement back in December.

In fact, the on-loan Real Madrid midfielder hadn’t featured in an Arsenal starting XI since the 1-1 draw with Wolves on 2 November.

Ceballos was named in Arteta’s side alongside Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil in midfield for the visit of the Magpies.

The Arsenal trio worked well as the north London outfit managed to secure their second Premier League win under Arteta.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette and Ozil got on the score-sheet to help Arsenal secure a 4-0 win.

Ceballos finished with 96 per cent pass completion, having touched the ball 108 times during the 4-0 rout.

Speaking at his post-match media conference about Ceballos’ display in Arsenal’s 4-0 win over Newcastle, Arteta said:

“It depends on how they train and how they perform, but I thought Dani was ideal for this game in that game position.

“The way he’s been training he completely deserves a chance, and I’m so glad with his performance.”

Arsenal are stuck in 10th position in the Premier League table despite securing just their second win under Arteta so far.

The Gunners will travel to Greece on Thursday night to take on Olympiacos in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie.

Arsenal will take on Everton at The Emirates on Sunday in their next Premier League game.

