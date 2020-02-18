‘I’m so glad’: Mikel Arteta raves about Arsenal’s forgotten man

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he was delighted with Dani Ceballos' display in Sunday's 4-0 win over Newcastle

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 18 February 2020, 06:00 UK
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Mikel Arteta says Dani Ceballos was the “ideal” player for Arsenal’s 4-0 victory over Newcastle United at The Emirates on Sunday.

The Gunners midfielder started his first Premier League game at the weekend since Arteta’s appointment as Unai Emery’s permanent replacement back in December.

In fact, the on-loan Real Madrid midfielder hadn’t featured in an Arsenal starting XI since the 1-1 draw with Wolves on 2 November.

Ceballos was named in Arteta’s side alongside Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil in midfield for the visit of the Magpies.

The Arsenal trio worked well as the north London outfit managed to secure their second Premier League win under Arteta.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette and Ozil got on the score-sheet to help Arsenal secure a 4-0 win.

Ceballos finished with 96 per cent pass completion, having touched the ball 108 times during the 4-0 rout.

Speaking at his post-match media conference about Ceballos’ display in Arsenal’s 4-0 win over Newcastle, Arteta said:

“It depends on how they train and how they perform, but I thought Dani was ideal for this game in that game position.

“The way he’s been training he completely deserves a chance, and I’m so glad with his performance.”

Arsenal are stuck in 10th position in the Premier League table despite securing just their second win under Arteta so far.

The Gunners will travel to Greece on Thursday night to take on Olympiacos in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie.

Arsenal will take on Everton at The Emirates on Sunday in their next Premier League game.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Reece James
‘He’s going to be a huge player’: Lampard raves about Chelsea FC youngster
Roy Keane
‘Brilliant’: Roy Keane salutes Man United star after 2-0 win over Chelsea FC
Reece James
‘He’s going to be a huge player’: Lampard raves about Chelsea FC youngster
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
‘I’m nowhere near’: Mason Greenwood makes admission to Man United fans
Arsenal signing Nicolas Pepe (Photo: Arsenal / Instagram)
Mikel Arteta explains how he’ll get the best out of Nicolas Pepe at Arsenal
N'Golo Kante
‘Very difficult’: N’Golo Kante warns Chelsea FC about Man United threat
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Gael Monfils
Rotterdam 2020: Gael Monfils beats Auger-Aliassime to win 10th title – back-to-back for first time
Piers Morgan
Piers Morgan reacts to Arsenal’s 4-0 win over Newcastle United
Alisson Becker (Photo: LFC TV / YouTube)
Jamie Carragher: Liverpool FC is the best in the world
ScoopDragon Football News Network