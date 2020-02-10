Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli reacts to Jurgen Klopp’s praise

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Gabriel Martinelli has admitted that he was flattered to have received praise from Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp.

The Champions League winner heaped praise on the Arsenal teenager following Liverpool FC’s penalty shootout victory over the Gunners in the League Cup back in October.

Klopp hailed Martinelli as “the talent of the century” following the Brazilian youngster’s double against the Premier League leaders in the 10-goal thriller at Anfield before the tie was eventually decided by penalties.

Martinelli has continued to build on his glowing reputation with three goals in the Premier League against West Ham United, Bournemouth and Chelsea FC over the past couple of months.

The 18-year-old has already netted 10 times in all competitions since his move to Arsenal from Brazilian club Ituano in a £1.5m deal in the summer transfer window.

And Martinelli has finally responded to Klopp’s praise for the Arsenal youngster.

“I feel very proud that one of the best tacticians in the world speaks well of me,” Martinelli told Marca, as quoted by Metro.

“Now I have to remain firm, focused and continue working to achieve greater things.”

Martinelli excelled in the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the Arsenal captain received a three-match ban for his sending off in a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.

The Brazilian youngster will be hoping to feature against Newcastle United in Arsenal’s next Premier League fixture at The Emirates on Sunday.

Martinelli could add to his four Europa League goals when Arsenal take on Olympiacos in the first leg of their round of 32 tie on Thursday 20 February.

