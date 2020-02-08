Ian Wright names three Arsenal players who Mikel Arteta has improved

Arsenal legend Ian Wright credits Mikel Arteta with improving Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira and Shkodran Mustafi

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Saturday 8 February 2020, 08:00 UK
Ian Wright
Arsenal legend Ian Wright (Photo: BT Sport)

Ian Wright says Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has improved Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira and Shkodran Mustafi since his appointment.

The Spanish head coach took over the reins of the north London side from Unai Emery back in December following Freddie Ljungberg’s brief stint as caretaker boss.

Arteta has found life tough as Gunners boss so far given that the north London outfit have managed to record one win in seven Premier League games under the Spanish head coach.

The Gunners have drawn five of their seven outings to prove that Arteta has made Arsenal more difficult to beat but a top-four finish looks unlikely this term.

Arteta has restored Xhaka to the Arsenal starting XI despite his fallout with the club supporters earlier this season, while Mustafi has enjoyed a run of games in the team.

Former Arsenal striker Wright believes Arteta has improved Xhaka, Torreira and Mustafi, which is something his predecessor Emery was unable to do.

“There has been a change in organisation, closing down, intensity with the guys,” Wright told BBC Radio Five live.

“People like Torreira, Xhaka, he’s turned Xhaka right around. He’s got something out of Mustafi – Mustafi played well against Burnley the other day.

“Things are happening, but it’s going to take its time.”

Arsenal are in 10th position in the Premier League table and 10 points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race to secure a Champions League spot.

The Gunners will take on Newcastle United at The Emirates in their next Premier League fixture on Sunday 16 November before the Gunners make the trip to Greece to take on Olympiacos in the Europa League last 32.

