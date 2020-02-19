Ian Wright rates Arsenal’s chances of finishing in top four

Arsenal legend Ian Wright (Photo: BT Sport)

Ian Wright has ruled out Arsenal finishing in the Premier League’s top four this season.

The Gunners secured a morale-boosting 4-0 win over Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Sunday thanks to goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette.

Arsenal are still a long way adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the table as the north London side look to end a three-year absence from the Champions League.

Arteta’s side were handed a boost last week after second-placed Manchester City were handed a two-season ban from Uefa to offer the clubs below them fresh hope.

As a result, the Gunners can aim for a fifth-placed finish knowing that it may be sufficient to book their place in Europe’s premier club competition for next season.

However, Arsenal are six points adrift of fifth-placed Tottenham in the race to secure a Champions League spot.

Speaking to Premier League productions, as quoted by Metro, after Arsenal’s resounding win against Newcastle on Sunday evening, Wright was quick to play down talk of securing a Champions League spot.

“I think they can finish in the top six, whether they can get to fifth… I think there’s teams [above them] that are going to have to drop points.

“When you’re looking at Tottenham at the moment, the way they dug that out today. Sheffield United look brilliant, they look pretty good Sheffield United.

“If Sheffield United finish there [sixth] it would be a magnificent season. Wolves you feel now, with that fifth place such an important position to finish now, you feel like they’ll kick on.

“I think it’s going to take a lot for Arsenal to finish in fifth now. Teams are going to have drop points and Arsenal are going to have to really kick on with a run.”

Arsenal haven’t finished in the Premier League’s top four in the last three seasons under Arsene Wenger and then Unai Emery.

The Gunners will take on Greek side Olympiacos in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie on Thursday night.

