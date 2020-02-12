Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reveals Gabriel Martinelli’s best attribute

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Gabriel Martinelli’s best attribute is his personality on the pitch, according to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

The Brazilian teenager has been a revelation at Arsenal so far this season despite his lack of experience in the Premier League before the current campaign.

The Gunners signed the 18-year-old in a £6m deal from Brazilian club Ituano last summer in a transfer move that went largely under the radar.

However, Martinelli has hit the ground running in English football this term despite Arsenal’s well-documented struggles.

The Arsenal teenager has scored three Premier League goals, finding the net against West Ham, Bournemouth and Chelsea FC.

Martinelli has also netted four times in the Carabao Cup and scored four goals in the Europa League this term.

The Brazilian talent has netted 10 times in 23 games to earn reported interest from La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Arteta heaped praise on Martinelli for his excellent performances in recent months, shedding light on the teenager’s best attribute.

“For me the biggest one [attribute] is his hunger, his attitude and his willingness,” Arteta is quoted as saying by Metro.

“After that obviously he’s a player that is a threat on goal, he can finish, he can run in behind and he’s a fighter.

“But the biggest attribute is his personality when he’s on that pitch. It doesn’t matter what type of game it is, he just wants to win and do his best every single day.”

Martinelli will be hoping to be named in Arteta’s starting XI when Arsenal take on Newcastle United at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal will make the trip to Greece for the first leg of their last-32 tie against Olympiacos in the Europa League on Thursday 20 February.

