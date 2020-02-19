Sky Sports pundit compares Nicolas Pepe to Arsenal legend

Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness says Nicolas Pepe reminds him of Arsenal legend Thierry Henry

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Wednesday 19 February 2020, 08:00 UK
Thierry Henry
Arsenal legend Thierry Henry (Photo: Sky Sports)

Graeme Souness says Nicolas Pepe’s mixed first season at Arsenal reminds the Sky Sports pundit of Gunners legend Thierry Henry.

The Ivory Coast international has struggled with inconsistent performances throughout the Premier League season so far following his summer move.

Arsenal made Pepe their most expensive signing in history after the north London side signed the Lille winger in a £71m deal last year.

Pepe scored and made two assists in Arsenal’s 4-0 victory over Newcastle United at The Emirates on Sunday.

The African forward has now scored four times and has created five goals in his debut Premier League season.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has urged Pepe to find a greater consistency following his struggles this term.

Sky Sports pundit Souness admits Pepe’s mixed form reminds him of Henry when the Arsenal legend initially moved to the Premier League.

“I like him, I think there is a real, real player in there,” Souness told Sky Sports after Sunday’s game.

“If you think of their best ever player, Thierry Henry, coming here, didn’t have a great first year, took a bit of time and I see Pepe being a star here.

“He’s got great feet, electric and he’s a baby.”

Pepe earned a move to Arsenal after the Ivorian winger scored 22 times and made 11 assists in his final season in Ligue 1.

The Arsenal star will be hoping to retain his starting spot when the Gunners travel to Greece on Thursday night for the first leg of their last-32 tie against Olympiacos.

Arteta’s men will take on Everton in their next Premier League fixture at The Emirates on Sunday.

