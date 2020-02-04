‘Rustiness’: Ian Wright criticises Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Ian Wright was critical of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s poor display in Arsenal’s 0-0 draw with Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday.

The Gabon international returned to the Arsenal team for the first time since serving his three-match ban for a sending off at Crystal Palace.

However, Aubameyang missed three clear-cut chances to give the visitors the lead in a poor finishing display from the north London side’s top goal-scorer.

The 30-year-old was noticeably wayward in his finishing, especially when he failed to hit the target with just Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope to beat in the first half.

Aubameyang has scored 14 times in the Premier League this season, including his goal in a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace before the Arsenal skipper was sent off.

Former Arsenal striker Wright was concerned by Aubameyang’s uncharacteristically poor finishing in Sunday’s stalemate at Burnley.

“You can only put it down to a little bit of rustiness,” Wright told Premier League Productions, as quoted by Metro.

“It seems like a very poor finish, a rushed finish. You would have thought a side-foot from where he was would have sufficed.

“This one [second big chance], could he have done it first time? It’s very hard to get that touch and then get it over a ‘keeper of that size as well so that was a difficult chance.

“When you look at this chance [header in the second half]… it’s unfortunate. It’s unlucky. You want to hit the target. That’s the main thing you do there.

“You don’t try and be too precise with that header because it’s such a good ball, he’s made a good move off the defender and you just want to make the goalkeeper make save. But hit the target.”

Aubameyang has netted 16 times in 27 games in all competitions this season.

Arsenal will make a return to Premier League action on Sunday 16 February with a home clash against Newcastle United.

The Gunners will have the chance to record successive home victories when they take on Everton at The Emirates on Sunday 23 February.

Arsenal signed Flamengo defender Pablo Mari and Southampton full-back Cedric Soares in the January transfer window to bolster their options at the back.

