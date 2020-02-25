‘Phenomenal’: BBC Sport pundit raves about Arsenal star’s work rate

BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks was impressed with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's work rate in Arsenal's 3-2 win over Everton

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 25 February 2020, 07:00 UK
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Garth Crooks has highlighted Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s “phenomenal” work rate in Arsenal’s 3-2 win against Everton on Sunday.

The Gunners battled to a narrow win against the Toffees in north London to record successive Premier League victories for the first time under new manager Mikel Arteta.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin broke the deadlock in the first minute before Eddie Nketiah levelled 26 minutes later to restore parity for the home side in the clash.

Aubameyang produced a clinical finish in the 33rd minute to put Arsenal ahead, but Everton equalised in the fourth minute of added time at the end of the first half through Richarlison.

The Arsenal skipper stepped up to score his second goal of the game inside the first minute of the second half to ultimately secure three points for the hosts.

Aubameyang has scored 17 times in 25 games in the Premier League this season to keep the north London side’s faint hopes of a top-four finish alive.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks was particularly impressed with Aubameyang’s work rate in the five-goal thriller at The Emirates on Sunday.

“This was a significant performance by Arsenal, but they would never have achieved the win against Everton without Aubameyang,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“It wasn’t just his ability to put the ball in the back of the net that was so impressive, but his work-rate is quite phenomenal. Everton, on the other hand, should have got something out of this game when you consider their chances.

“Most of them fell to striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has been in blistering form recently. However, if Calvert-Lewin wants to be among the best strikers in the country, a return of one goal in five chances just won’t cut it.”

Arsenal will take on Greek side Olympiakos in the second leg of their last-32 tie at The Emirates on Thursday night.

The Gunners were 1-0 winners against Olympiakos in the first leg.

