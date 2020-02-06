‘He improves every game’: Former Arsenal defender raves about William Saliba

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

William Saliba has the quality to succeed at Arsenal next season, according to former Gunners defender Mathieu Debuchy.

The 18-year-old is set to link up with his Arsenal team-mates in the summer after the Gunners agreed a deal to sign Saliba last year.

Arsenal managed to see off competition from Tottenham Hotspur to reach an agreement to sign the Saint-Etienne defender.

The 18-year-old has been amassing further first-team experience throughout the 2019-20 Ligue 1 campaign at Saint-Etienne.

Saliba has struggled with injury throughout the Ligue 1 campaign so far, but the centre-half has impressed in the six appearances that he has made.

Former Arsenal defender Debuchy is encouraged by Saliba’s performances in the Saint-Etienne team following his return from injury.

Debuchy told The Official Ligue 1 Podcast: “He’s a great player. I’m so happy for him to play next season for a big club like Arsenal.

“He improves every game and I think he is a great player. He’s strong with good technique. He’s quick.

“I think he has a lot of quality to play at Arsenal.”

Saliba will be tasked with improving Mikel Arteta’s leaky defence when he arrives at The Emirates in the summer.

Only Chelsea FC and Everton have conceded more goals than Arsenal in the top half of the Premier League table.

Unai Emery was in charge of Arsenal when the Gunners agreed a deal to sign Saliba but Arteta replaced the Spanish coach in December.

Arsenal will take on Newcastle United at The Emirates on Sunday 16 February upon their return from their winter break.

The Gunners will follow that clash with a trip to Greece to take on Olympiacos in the Europa League round of 32 on 20 February.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip