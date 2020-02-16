Piers Morgan reacts to Arsenal’s 4-0 win over Newcastle United

Arsenal fan Piers Morgan (Photo: Screengrab)

Piers Morgan has taken to social media to reveal his delight at seeing Arsenal bounce back to winning ways with a 4-0 victory over Newcastle United on Sunday.

The north London side headed into the game after having drawn their last four games in the top flight to leave them towards the bottom half of the table.

After a goalless first half, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang once again proved his worth when he fired home a header from Nicolas Pepe’s cross in the 54th minute.

Pepe himself then got on the score-sheet just three minutes later when he fired in from Bukayo Saka’s low cross.

Mesut Ozil then added gloss to the scoreline when he turned home Alexandre Lacazette’s cross late on to net his first Premier League goal of the season.

Lacazette then made it 4-0 to the hosts in stoppage time with a fine finish from Pepe’s cross to cap a dominant win for the Gunners.

The win was a welcome one for Arsenal, who will need to find some form in their remaining games of the top-flight campaign if they are to have any hope of finishing in the top four this term.

And celebrity Arsenal fan Morgan was clearly pleased by what he was seeing from the Gunners as they raced into a 2-0 lead.

Posting on Twitter after Pepe’s goal, Morgan wrote: “BOOM-BOOM! 2-0. Two goals in two mins – Arsenal looking sharp. 🔥 @Aubameyang7 #Pepe #afc.”

After Ozil’s goal, Morgan added in a separate post: “3-0. Bloody hell… Ozil’s scored. And he’s had a great game, full of energy & creativity.

“This is the @MesutOzil1088 that I used to love, glad to see him back. Arteta’s woken this team up. #afc.”

After the final whistle, Morgan added: “BOOM! 4-0. ⁦@LacazetteAlex⁩ back on the scoresheet too, and gets buried alive for his troubles.

“Brilliant 2nd half – best I’ve seen Arsenal play for a long long time. Big statement by ⁦@m8arteta⁩ 👍👏👏👏#afc.”

Meanwhile, former Arsenal star Lee Dixon was impressed by Saka’s play in the lead-up to Pepe’s goal.

“Bukayo Saka does brilliantly to beat two players and put it on a plate for Pepe,” Dixon said on BBC Radio 5 live.

“The pace of the game is the exact opposite of the first half.”

Next up for Arsenal is a trip to Greece to take on Olympiakos in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 clash on Thursday night, before a home Premier League game against Everton next Sunday.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip