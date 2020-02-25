Arsene Wenger predicts where Arsenal will finish this season

Arsene Wenger (Photo: The Sport Review)

Arsene Wenger believes that Arsenal still have a chance of finishing in the Premier League’s top four this season.

The north London side currently find themselves in ninth place in the Premier League table after they made it back to back wins in the top flight with a 3-2 victory over Everton at The Emirates on Sunday.

Arsenal have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League all season and they have only won eight of their 27 games in the top flight this term.

As things stand, Arsenal are currently seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish this season.

Despite the Gunners being six places adrift of the top four as things stand, Wenger feels that the north London side are still capable of finishing in the top four this term.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Wenger replied when asked if Arsenal can finish in the top four: “They’ve all got a chance because it looks like the top three teams have moved away from the rest of the league.

“And the rest of the teams, the bottom of the league have moved up. The top six have dropped their level.”

Arsenal are in Europa League action on Thursday night when they take on Olympiakos in the return leg of their last 32 tie.

After that, Mikel Arteta’s men Portsmouth in the FA Cup fifth round on Monday night as they look to progress in the cup competition.

