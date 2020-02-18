Mikel Arteta explains why he dropped Matteo Guendouzi from Arsenal squad

Matteo Guendouzi (Photo: Adidas)

Mikel Arteta has dropped a hint as to why he dropped Matteo Guendouzi for Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Newcastle United at the weekend.

The young Frenchman was left out of the squad entirely for the home clash against the Magpies despite him having been a regular fixture in the first team this season.

Arsenal did not struggle in the 20-year-old’s absence, as they scored four second-half goals to notch up a 4-0 victory over the Magpies at The Emirates in front of their home fans.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette all got on the score-sheet for the Gunners as they claimed an important victory in the Premier League.

Arteta was quizzed about Guendouzi’s absence from the squad after the game, and he suggested that the move was based on what he had seen from him in training.

Speaking in an interview with beIN Sports, as quoted by the Evening Standard, Arteta said: “The reason is that players who, in my opinion, are training better, behaving better and are more applied to deliver on the pitch, what we want, are the players selected.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon when they host Everton at The Emirates.

Before that, the Gunners will switch their attentions to Europa League affairs and their trip to Greece to take on Olympiakos on Thursday night.

