‘He leads by example’: Arsenal youngster raves about Aubameyang

Eddie Nketiah opens up about playing and training alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 18 February 2020, 05:15 UK
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang / Instagram)
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang / Instagram)

Eddie Nketiah has admitted that he feels privileged to learn from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal.

The 20-year-old played 85 minutes of Arsenal’s 4-0 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon after he was handed his first top-flight start of the season by Mikel Arteta.

Aubameyang scored Arsenal’s opener in the victory as he netted his 15th goal in the Premier League this season to set the Gunners on their way towards a key victory.

Nketiah will be hoping to impress Arteta further in the coming weeks and months as he bids to hold down a regular spot in the first team at The Emirates.

And the young attacker has revealed that he has been doing what he can to learn from Aubameyang whenever possible this season.

Speaking in an interview with Arsenal’s website, Nketiah said: “Pierre is a top player and a top person.

“He leads by example and I think everyone is trying to do their bit to chip in with the goals and obviously when I’m on I’m trying to score and contribute to the team.

“Pierre is doing excellently at the moment and he’s such a great guy and such a great person to learn off.

“I’m privileged to play with him and it’s nice to get back out there and play alongside him.”

Nketiah will be hoping to feature for Arsenal when the Gunners return to Europa League action with a trip to Olympiakos in the last 32 on Thursday night.

The Gunners will then switch their attentions back to Premier League affairs and their home clash against Everton at The Emirates on Sunday as they look to make it back to back wins in the top flight.

