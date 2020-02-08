Bernd Leno sets Arsenal targets for the rest of the season

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Bernd Leno says that Arsenal are fully focused on trying to win a trophy in Mikel Arteta’s first season at the club.

The north London side have struggled to produce consistent form in the Premier League all season and they currently find themselves down in 10th place after having won just six games in the top flight this term.

Arsenal have drawn their last four games in the Premier League to leave them 10 points off the Champions League qualification spots heading into the final few months of the season.

The Gunners are still competing in the Europa League and FA Cup as they bid to try and secure a piece of silverware in Arteta’s first campaign at the club.

And Arsenal goalkeeper Leno has insisted that he and his team-mates are fully focused on trying to end the campaign on a positive note by winning a trophy.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Evening Standard, Leno said: Of course maybe this process takes time but we have to win games.

“In the Europa League and FA Cup we have so many difficult games, so many big games because we saw last season that in the Europa League quarter-finals and semi-finals you get Champions League teams.

“They are all playing for the title and the [Europa League] final was Arsenal against Chelsea [last season], so it was a very, very big game.

“We want to have this final again and also in the FA Cup. Everybody told me that the FA Cup final at Wembley is unbelievable with the atmosphere and it is also a trophy, a title and we are looking forward to playing these games.

“Hopefully we can win a title this season.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action after the winter break when they take on Newcastle United at The Emirates on Sunday 16 February.

The north London side will then face Olympiakos in the last 32 of the Europa League.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip