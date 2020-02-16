Mikel Arteta delivers Arsenal contract update on Bukayo Saka

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Mikel Arteta has hinted that Arsenal are keen to tie Bukayo Saka down to a new contract at Arsenal.

The 18-year-old has been earning praise for his performances in the Arsenal first team this season but his future has become something of a source of speculation given that his current deal is set to expire at the end of next season.

Saka is one of the most highly-rated young players at Arsenal and the Gunners are likely to be keen to tie him down to a new and improved contract following his eye-catching performances for the Gunners.

The teenager has made 15 Premier League appearances this season and he has also scored two goals and made four assists in the Europa League for the Gunners.

Arteta was asked directly whether Arsenal are looking to tie Saka down to a new contract, and the Spaniard appeared to hint that he is keen for his deal to be extended and improved.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Arteta said when asked about the prospect of a new deal for Saka: “I am really happy with how they [young players] are developing.

“Part of that developing is to improve the contract and to tie them to the club. But that has to follow a natural process.

“We have Edu, we have Raul, Vinai and Huss who are in charge of that and I am sure we will do the right thing when players deserve to improve and extend their contracts.”

Arsenal are currently preparing for their home Premier League clash against Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon at The Emirates.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip