‘He’s strong’: Yohan Cabaye raves about incoming Arsenal signing

Yohan Cabaye explains why he thinks William Saliba will be a big hit at Arsenal

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 11 February 2020, 05:15 UK
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Yohan Cabaye is backing William Saliba to be a big hit at Arsenal when he joins the Gunners this summer.

Arsenal agreed a deal to sign the central defender from Saint-Etienne last summer but he was loaned back to the French club for this season.

Saliba, 18, will link up with his new Arsenal team-mates in the summer as the teenager aims to bring some much-needed stability to the defence at The Emirates.

Former Premier League midfielder Cabaye, who is currently playing for Saint-Etienne, believes that Saliba has all the required ingredients to be a big success at Arsenal.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Mail, Cabaye said of Saliba: “He’s like a big man – he’s only 18 but he’s like a big man. The way he plays, him and Wesley Fofana are both fantastic.

“The future look bright for them and I hope they continue in the same way.

“He’s strong and hopefully he will adapt himself really quickly. In a club like Arsenal with French players I think he can do really well.”

Arsenal are currently enjoying the final few days of their winter break as they prepare for their Premier League home clash against Newcastle United on Sunday.

The north London side are in 10th place in the Premier League table and 10 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as they chase Champions League qualification this season.

Arsenal have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League this season and they have only managed to win six of their 25 games in the top flight so far.

