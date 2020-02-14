Dani Ceballos sends open message to Arsenal fans

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Dani Ceballos has revealed why he opted not to leave Arsenal in the January transfer window.

The Spanish midfielder is currently on loan at The Emirates from Real Madrid and he started the season well with a few eye-catching performances for the Gunners under Unai Emery.

However, Ceballos gradually fell down the pecking order at The Emirates, and the 23-year-old has only featured in 11 Premier League games this season as things stand.

His lack of playing time led to suggestions in January that he could be on his way back to Real Madrid earlier than planned.

However, the playmaker ended up staying at The Emirates to fight for his place under Mikel Arteta in the second half of the season.

Now, Ceballos has opened up about why he opted not to leave The Emirates last month as he focuses on enjoying a strong end to the season with the Gunners.

Speaking in an interview with Marca quoted by the Evening Standard, Ceballos said: “I have never had a quiet transfer market, neither in summer nor winter.

“It is a sign that you do things fairly well so that there are teams interested in you.

“But it is also true that I like a stability in a club and I decided to stay at Arsenal, because they signed me and I want to restore trust because I think it is time to step forward.

“It seems silly, but Arsenal fans have a song dedicated to me. There are only three or four players on the team who have a song and they have been there for many years.

“I feel very loved every time I play at the Emirates.”

Ceballos will be hoping to be involved when Arsenal return to Premier League action after their winter break with a home clash against Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners are currently 10th in the Premier League table and 10 points adrift of the top four.

