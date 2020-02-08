David Luiz wants to help make Arsenal ‘shine’ again

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

David Luiz is keen to help Arsenal “shine” once again by winning the FA Cup or Europa League this season.

The north London side are currently languishing down in 10th place in the Premier League table after an inconsistent run of form in the top flight so far this season.

Arsenal have struggled to string together a series of consistent performances in recent weeks although they have shown signs of improvement under new head coach Mikel Arteta in recent weeks.

The Gunners are still competing in the Europa League and FA Cup this season as they bid to try and win a trophy in Arteta’s first season at the club.

And David Luiz – who signed for Arsenal from Chelsea FC in the summer transfer window last year – says he is determined to help the Gunners end the campaign with a trophy.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Evening Standard, David Luiz said: “I still have the hunger to win trophies. I want to win trophies with Arsenal,

“I want to make this club shine again. This is my goal and I’m not going to stop until I’m doing that. It’s up to me to continue to have this hunger every single day.

“For me, the first thing behind a title-winning team is belief. If you don’t believe and you don’t dream, or believe in that dream, it’s impossible to do it.

“The first thing is you have to dream and then after that you have to study how to do it. Then you need to understand that during this process, you’re going to have some good moments and some difficult moments, but you can never change your mind.

“That’s why I think we can achieve titles this season. We have the opportunity in the Europa League and the FA Cup, and then we want to fight until the end for the top four. We want to start to create an identity for this club.

“Everybody’s going to understand that it’s going to be hard to play against us. After all, if you don’t believe, you will never achieve anything in your life.

“The result of people when they are happy is 10 times better than when they are sad. For me, you have to have fun not just in football, but in life.

“That’s the most important thing – and Mikel Arteta has brought that back.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action after their winter break when they host Newcastle United at The Emirates on Sunday 16 February.

The Gunners have only won six of their 25 games in the Premier League so far this season.

