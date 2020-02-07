New Arsenal signing raves about ‘incredible’ Gabriel Martinelli

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Pablo Mari is backing Gabriel Martinelli to develop into a top player after announcing himself to the Premier League at Arsenal.

The 18-year-old has been earning lots of praise for his performances for the Gunners this season after having signed for the Gunners from Brazilian side Ituano in the summer transfer window last year.

The teenager has already scored 10 goals and made two assists in all competitions for the north London side and he has impressed with his energetic work-rate and finishing ability.

Mari is now getting used to life at Arsenal after having signed for the Gunners on loan until the end of the season from Brazilian side Flamengo last month.

And Mari is backing Martinelli to develop into a top player for the Gunners in the coming seasons.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Evening Standard, Mari said: “He has exploded on to the scene and is showing that he’s a great player with a lot of talent.

“Obviously he’s still very young, but he’s already had a taste of playing at the top level and he’s doing very well.

“I’ll say congratulations when I meet him, but now he just needs to keep it up and work hard because he’s really talented.

“Martinelli has shown he is a bit different to any other player in terms of his ability. He has great vision and there’s real talent there in terms of his dribbling and his ability to choose the right play.

“His decision-making is improving all the time. Martinelli still has a lot more to show but he has incredible talent and I think gradually he’ll keep developing and become a top player.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action after their winter break when they host Newcastle United at The Emirates on Sunday 16 February.

The Gunners – who have drawn their last four games in the top flight – are currently languishing in 10th place in the Premier League table and 10 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

