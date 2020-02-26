Gary Neville admits ‘unbelievable’ Arsenal star deserves more credit

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Gary Neville has admitted that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s recent performances for Arsenal have been “unbelievable” and he feels the striker deserves more credit.

The Gabon international was on the score-sheet once again on Sunday as he netted twice in Arsenal’s thrilling 3-2 win over Everton in the Premier League at The Emirates.

Aubameyang has been one of Arsenal’s most consistent performers in the last couple of seasons, and the 30-year-old has scored 17 goals and made one assist in 25 Premier League games so far this term.

The forward has also netted twice for the Gunners in the Europa League this term and he has been in top form for the north Londoners in recent weeks.

Former Manchester United star Neville feels that Aubameyang perhaps does not get the credit he deserves, and he also believes that his character is important to the current Gunners team.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Neville said: “You talk about Arsenal lacking characters and lacking leadership, I think this guy has everything you would want,” the former Manchester United defender told Monday Night Football.

“There’s a bit of Ian Wright in him, there’s a bit of nastiness in him. I think in his interviews after a game he shows personality and character.

“He works hard off the ball, he works hard on the ball and if you look at his minutes per goals, and this is Premier League history, Aguero is at the very top, there’s Harry Kane and Thierry Henry, and he’s one minute behind Henry. He’s also ahead of Mohamed Salah, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Gabriel Jesus, who has got a great record at Manchester City.

“This performance from Auabmeyang is unbelievable over two-and-a-half years.

“He’s not mentioned as world class, we don’t mention him as a Premier League great, but I think we have to.”

Arsenal will return to Europa League action on Thursday night with a home clash against Olympiakos, before they switch their attentions back to FA Cup affairs and their trip to Portsmouth on Monday night for their fifth-round clash.

The Gunners are currently ninth in the table and seven points adrift of the top four.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip