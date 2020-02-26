Thierry Henry makes honest admission to Arsenal fans

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry (Photo: Sky Sports)

Thierry Henry has admitted that he dreams of managing Arsenal one day.

The Frenchman is widely regarded as one of the north London club’s best ever players and he is the Gunners’ all-time top goal-scorer.

Henry was touted as a possible candidate to take over at The Emirates before Unai Emery was eventually appointed as the north London club’s successor back in the summer of 2018.

Mikel Arteta has since been drafted in to replace Emery after the Spaniard was sacked at the end of last year.

Henry is currently the manager of MLS side Montreal Impact – but he admits that he would love to return to the Premier League and coach Arsenal one day.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Henry said: “I do dream of managing Arsenal but I also dream of running up the court and doing a slam dunk. It doesn’t mean it’ll happen.

“But yes, I’ll want to manage Arsenal until the day I die.”

He continued: “It was already difficult before Arsene left. It was already difficult.

“I have learnt by coming onto this side of things (coaching), there are things that I heard, that you might hear something from someone you know or I know and we might know things.

“But we don’t actually know anything, certainly not enough to speak about it, since then I have decided it is best not to get involved in these sorts of things.”

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table as they chase Champions League qualification via a top-four finish this season.

The north London side will return to Europa League action on Thursday night with the return leg of their last-16 tie against Olympiakos.

Arsenal will then travel to Portsmouth in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Monday night next week.

