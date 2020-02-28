Alexandre Lacazette: Arsenal starlet the best young player in the league

Alexandre Lacazette (Photo: Adidas)

Alexandre Lacazette has heaped praise on Bukayo Saka following his recent fine performances for Arsenal.

The teenager has been in fine form for Mikel Arteta’s side and he has been a regular fixture in the first team in recent weeks.

Saka has been deployed as a makeshift left-back in recent games despite his primary position being in midfield, but he has produced a number of sparkling displays for the Gunners.

Indeed, before the Europa League clash against Olympiakos, the 18-year-old had scored one goal and made four assists in his last five appearances for the Gunners and will be hoping to continue that run of good form in the coming weeks.

Lacazette has now admitted that he has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Saka in recent months and he is tipping him to go on to achieve big things with the Gunners.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Evening Standard, Lacazette said of Saka: “He’s really good. I think he’s maybe the best young player in the league.

“Like I said, he needs to improve in a few things but you can see the quality he has and he’s humble.

“The best thing for him is to be involved. He wants to work, he accepts criticism because he wants to improve.”

Arsenal will return to FA Cup action on Monday night with a trip to Portsmouth in the fifth round.

The Gunners are currently ninth in the Premier League table and seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as things stand.

