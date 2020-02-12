Photo: Gabriel Martinelli all smiles with new Arsenal signing in Dubai

Gabriel Martinelli looks to be getting on well with new Arsenal signing Pablo Mari

Social Spy
By Social Spy Wednesday 12 February 2020, 05:15 UK
Gabriel Martinelli
Gabriel Martinelli (Photo: Arsenal Player)

Gabriel Martinelli looked to be in high spirits as he posed for a picture with Pablo Mari during one of Arsenal’s training sessions in Dubai this week.

The Spanish defender has been settling into life with his new team-mates after having signed for the Gunners from Brazilian side Flamengo in the January transfer window in a season-long loan deal.

Arsenal have the option to buy Mari on a permanent deal at the end of the campaign and so they will be keeping a close eye on his performances in the coming weeks.

Mari has been training with his new team-mates in Dubai this week as the Gunners took part in a warm-weather training camp ahead of the final few months of the season.

And Martinelli looked to be getting on well with his new team-mate if the photo below he shared on Instagram is anything to go by.

Arsenal are currently preparing for their Premier League home clash against Newcastle United at The Emirates this weekend.

View this post on Instagram

🔝🔝 irmão!!

A post shared by Gabriel Martinelli (@ga_martinelli01) on Feb 10, 2020 at 4:22am PST

The north London side are in 10th place in the table as they look to try and close the 10-point gap to fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the coming weeks and months.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Paul Pogba
Sky Sports News reporter delivers update on Man United star’s future
Scott McTominay
Man United handed major injury boost ahead of Chelsea FC trip
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
‘He’s strong’: Yohan Cabaye raves about incoming Arsenal signing
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta makes prediction about where Arsenal will finish
Juan Mata
Cesar Azpilicueta: I’m still very good friends with Man United playmaker
Robbie Savage
Robbie Savage predicts where Tottenham and Man United will finish
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Mesut Ozil
‘We’re much happier’: Mesut Ozil opens up on Arsenal life under Mikel Arteta
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ed Woodward makes promise to Man United fans about summer signings
Paul Merson
Paul Merson urges Arsenal to sign 24-year-old Premier League defender
ScoopDragon Football News Network