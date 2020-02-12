Photo: Gabriel Martinelli all smiles with new Arsenal signing in Dubai

Gabriel Martinelli (Photo: Arsenal Player)

Gabriel Martinelli looked to be in high spirits as he posed for a picture with Pablo Mari during one of Arsenal’s training sessions in Dubai this week.

The Spanish defender has been settling into life with his new team-mates after having signed for the Gunners from Brazilian side Flamengo in the January transfer window in a season-long loan deal.

Arsenal have the option to buy Mari on a permanent deal at the end of the campaign and so they will be keeping a close eye on his performances in the coming weeks.

Mari has been training with his new team-mates in Dubai this week as the Gunners took part in a warm-weather training camp ahead of the final few months of the season.

And Martinelli looked to be getting on well with his new team-mate if the photo below he shared on Instagram is anything to go by.

Arsenal are currently preparing for their Premier League home clash against Newcastle United at The Emirates this weekend.

The north London side are in 10th place in the table as they look to try and close the 10-point gap to fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the coming weeks and months.

