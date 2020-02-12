‘We’re much happier’: Mesut Ozil opens up on Arsenal life under Mikel Arteta

Mesut Ozil (Photo: Adidas)

Mesut Ozil has claimed that he and his Arsenal team-mates have been “much happier” since Mikel Arteta took over as the club’s new manager back in December.

The Spanish head coach took over in December after the Gunners sacked Unai Emery following a poor start to the new season in the Premier League.

Arsenal have shown some signs of improvement since Arteta’s arrival at the club but that is yet to transform into consistent results, with the Gunners having drawn their last four games in the Premier League.

The north Londoners have been away in Dubai this week taking part in a warm-weather training camp during their winter break.

And Ozil has now lifted the lid on what has changed since Arteta came in at the end of last year.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Sky Sports, Ozil said: “As a team, we are much happier and everyone wants to give everything for this club.

“Especially tactically we improve a lot and I hope in the future we will be more successful.”

Ozil has struggled to find consistent form this season and he only has a single assist to his name in the Premier League this term.

He will be hoping to start when Arsenal host Newcastle United in the Premier League at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon as they bid to return to winning ways in the top flight.

