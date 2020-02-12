‘We’re much happier’: Mesut Ozil opens up on Arsenal life under Mikel Arteta

Mesut Ozil opens up about what has changed at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta this season

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Wednesday 12 February 2020, 04:15 UK
Mesut Ozil
Mesut Ozil (Photo: Adidas)

Mesut Ozil has claimed that he and his Arsenal team-mates have been “much happier” since Mikel Arteta took over as the club’s new manager back in December.

The Spanish head coach took over in December after the Gunners sacked Unai Emery following a poor start to the new season in the Premier League.

Arsenal have shown some signs of improvement since Arteta’s arrival at the club but that is yet to transform into consistent results, with the Gunners having drawn their last four games in the Premier League.

The north Londoners have been away in Dubai this week taking part in a warm-weather training camp during their winter break.

And Ozil has now lifted the lid on what has changed since Arteta came in at the end of last year.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Sky Sports, Ozil said: “As a team, we are much happier and everyone wants to give everything for this club.

“Especially tactically we improve a lot and I hope in the future we will be more successful.”

Ozil has struggled to find consistent form this season and he only has a single assist to his name in the Premier League this term.

He will be hoping to start when Arsenal host Newcastle United in the Premier League at The Emirates on Sunday afternoon as they bid to return to winning ways in the top flight.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Marcus Rashford
Mason Greenwood admits he looks up to Man United star as role model
Scott McTominay
Man United handed major injury boost ahead of Chelsea FC trip
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
‘He’s strong’: Yohan Cabaye raves about incoming Arsenal signing
Juan Mata
Cesar Azpilicueta: I’m still very good friends with Man United playmaker
Robbie Savage
Robbie Savage predicts where Tottenham and Man United will finish
Jurgen Klopp
‘Frightening’: Pundit explains why he’s tipping Liverpool FC to go unbeaten
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Robbie Savage
Robbie Savage predicts where Tottenham and Man United will finish
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal
Match in Africa 6: 52,000 fans see Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal raise $3.5 million in Cape Town
Steve McManaman
Steve McManaman urges Liverpool FC to re-sign 27-year-old
ScoopDragon Football News Network