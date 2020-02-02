Unai Emery warns Mikel Arteta about ‘unpredictable’ Arsenal star

Mesut Ozil (Photo: Adidas)

Unai Emery has described Mesut Ozil as an “unpredictable” player for Arsenal.

The German playmaker has been in and out of the first team this season after struggling to produce consistent performances for the north London club.

Ozil has been featuring more regularly under new manager Mikel Arteta but he is still failing to find his best form for the Gunners.

The 31-year-old was frozen out for long spells under Emery before the Spanish head coach was sacked at the end of November.

Ozil is yet to score in the Premier League this season and he has only managed a single assist in 14 top flight appearances for the north London side.

Emery has now opened up about what he really thinks about Ozil during an interview with Spanish media last week.

Speaking to Spanish newspaper Marca, Emery said: “He’s a very good player, that’s clear. But the physical demands in the Premier League are high.

“His performances are unpredictable. He’s a bit below the top players at the moment.

“Sometimes Arsenal play better with him but other times he doesn’t make such a difference.”

Ozil will be hoping to feature for Arsenal when the Gunners take on Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday afternoon.

The north London side will then return to Premier League action after the international break when they play Newcastle United at The Emirates on 16 February.

They will then travel to Greece to face Olympiakos in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 clash.

