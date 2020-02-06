Mesut Ozil sends heartfelt message to Arsenal fans

Mesut Ozil (Photo: Adidas)

Mesut Ozil has taken to social media to underline his love for Arsenal after playing his 250th game for the club.

The German playmaker signed for the Gunners back in September 2013 from Real Madrid in a big-money move and he has won three FA Cups with the north London side.

Ozil has struggled to find consistent form for the north Londoners in recent weeks, despite being the highest-paid player at the club.

His future has become something of a source of speculation, with the playmaker having only notched up a single assist in the Premier League all season.

However, the 31-year-old has now moved to underline his commitment to the north London side after the uncertainty about his future.

Posting on his personal Instagram account, Ozil wrote: “Yesterday I played my 250th game for @Arsenal.

“We’ve had many ups and downs together, but I’ve never regret my decision to join this club. Thank you for all your support day in and day out ❤🙏🏼 #YaGunnersYa #M1Ö.”

Ozil and his Arsenal team-mates are currently enjoying a winter break before they will return to Premier League action with a home clash against Newcastle United on Sunday 16 February.

The north London side have drawn their last four games in the Premier League to leave Mikel Arteta’s men 10th in the table and 10 points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

Arsenal will take on Olympiakos in the Europa League last 32 later this month.

