Alexandre Lacazette praises Mikel Arteta after ending Arsenal goal drought

Alexandre Lacazette (Photo: Adidas)

Alexandre Lacazette has praised Mikel Arteta for the way he helped him deal with his Arsenal goal drought in recent weeks.

The French striker came off the bench to score Arsenal’s final goal in their 4-0 victory over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon after having previously not found the net for the Gunners since 12 December.

The 28-year-old striker has struggled to find consistent form this season and he has scored six goals and made three assists in 19 Premier League games for the Gunners.

Lacazette has now admitted that his time without a goal has been “hard and complicated” but he praised Arteta for the way he has helped him get through the tough patch.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Evening Standard, Lacazette said of Arteta’s handling of the situation: “He explained it well, but I can’t tell you what he said.

“He talked with me to give me confidence. I am really, really happy because I waited for this moment for a long time.

“I am touched as well because of the way all my team-mates reacted when I scored that goal.

“It means a lot to me and a lot for the spirit we have in the team. This is good.

“It has been really hard and complicated, because sometimes I had some games with no chances, sometimes I missed or the goalkeeper saved it.

“Of course for a striker it is always hard to not score, but it happens in football. Hopefully it is the last time for me.”

Lacazette will be hoping to feature for Arsenal when the Gunners travel to Greece to take on Olympiakos in the last 32 of the Europa League on Thursday night.

The Gunners will then switch their attentions back towards Premier League affairs and their home clash against Everton at the weekend.

Arsenal are currently 10th in the table and seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip