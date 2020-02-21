Mikel Arteta admits he’s been ‘highly surprised’ by January Arsenal signing

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Mikel Arteta has admitted that he has been pleasantly surprised by Pablo Mari’s attitude and commitment following the defender’s January move to Arsenal.

Mari has been settling into life at The Emirates after having joined the Gunners on a six-month loan deal from Brazilian side Flamengo last month.

The 26-year-old has been working on his fitness levels behind the scenes with the north London side as he looks to make his Premier League debut for Arteta’s men.

The centre-half could end up joining Arsenal on a permanent transfer at the end of the season if the Gunners opt to exercise their option to buy in the summer.

Arteta has now opened up about the highly positive impression that Mari has made since his move to The Emirates from Flamengo last month.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Arteta said: “When he joined the club he hadn’t played for a long time and he had a little niggle as well well when he joined us, but his attitude and commitment has been really, really good and highly surprising.

“He did really well the other day [in an Under-23 game] and hopefully we can start to use him soon.”

Mari will be hoping to be involved when Arsenal return to Premier League action with a home clash against Everton on Sunday afternoon.

The north London side are currently in 10th place in the Premier League table and seven points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC as they seek a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

