Pep Guardiola rates Mikel Arteta’s start as Arsenal manager

Pep Guardiola has his say on Mikel Arteta's start to life as the new Arsenal manager

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Wednesday 5 February 2020, 05:00 UK
Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola (Photo: The Sport Review)

Pep Guardiola believes that Mikel Arteta has been doing a “great job” since having taken over at Arsenal.

The Spanish head coach is currently getting used to life in his first official managerial role after having been brought in as Unai Emery’s successor at The Emirates at the end of December.

Arteta’s side have begun to show signs of improvement despite a patchy run of results since he took over at The Emirates.

The Gunners have only won one of their last five games in the Premier League and they have drawn their last four outings in the top flight to leave them off the pace in the race for the title.

However, Manchester City boss Guardiola believes that Arteta is having a great impact following his arrival at the north London club at the end of last year.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Guardiola said: “I know he’s incredibly happy there. He’s doing a great job.

“His team when I saw some games are doing really well and I’m so happy for him.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action after the winter break when they take on Newcastle United at The Emirates on Saturday 16 February.

The north London side are currently 10th in the table and 10 points behind Chelsea FC as they bid to try and finish in the top four this season.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Roberto Firmino (Photo: Adidas)
‘Pure genius’: BBC Sport pundit talks up Liverpool FC star
Jordan Henderson (Photo: The Sport Review)
‘He’s capable of anything’: BBC Sport pundit raves about Liverpool FC star
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
BBC Sport pundit rates Bruno Fernandes’ Man United debut
Jose Mourinho
BBC Sport pundit admits he was impressed by Tottenham Hotspur star’s display
Roberto Firmino (Photo: Adidas)
‘Pure genius’: BBC Sport pundit talks up Liverpool FC star
Michael Owen
Michael Owen states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Shrewsbury
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Australian Open 2020
Novak Djokovic
Australian Open 2020: Novak Djokovic, champion for record eighth time, returns to No1
Gary Neville
Gary Neville slams Man United’s poor planning in transfer market
Frank Lampard
BBC Sport pundit tells Chelsea FC to make this signing
ScoopDragon Football News Network