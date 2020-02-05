Pep Guardiola rates Mikel Arteta’s start as Arsenal manager

Pep Guardiola (Photo: The Sport Review)

Pep Guardiola believes that Mikel Arteta has been doing a “great job” since having taken over at Arsenal.

The Spanish head coach is currently getting used to life in his first official managerial role after having been brought in as Unai Emery’s successor at The Emirates at the end of December.

Arteta’s side have begun to show signs of improvement despite a patchy run of results since he took over at The Emirates.

The Gunners have only won one of their last five games in the Premier League and they have drawn their last four outings in the top flight to leave them off the pace in the race for the title.

However, Manchester City boss Guardiola believes that Arteta is having a great impact following his arrival at the north London club at the end of last year.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Guardiola said: “I know he’s incredibly happy there. He’s doing a great job.

“His team when I saw some games are doing really well and I’m so happy for him.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action after the winter break when they take on Newcastle United at The Emirates on Saturday 16 February.

The north London side are currently 10th in the table and 10 points behind Chelsea FC as they bid to try and finish in the top four this season.

