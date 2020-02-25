Gary Neville compares Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Arsenal legend

Gary Neville compares Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Thierry Henry after his double for Arsenal against Everton

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 25 February 2020, 00:15 UK
Gary Neville
Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville has drawn comparisons between Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thierry Henry after his two goals in Arsenal’s 3-2 win over Everton on Sunday.

The Gabon international once again underlined his importance to the north London side by scoring twice in the clash with the Toffees at The Emirates.

Aubameyang put Arsenal 2-1 ahead in the first half when he curled home a brilliant right-footed finish after having been found by David Luiz’s through-pass.

The forward then added a third for the Gunners just after half-time after Richarlison had equalised for the visitors before the break.

Manchester United legend Neville was on commentary duty for Sky Sports during the game and he was highly impressed by the striker’s finish for his first goal of the afternoon.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville said of Aubameyang’s first goal: “This is Thierry Henry, everything about it.

“As he went through on goal you just imagined the great French striker sprinting down on goal, setting it out to that far post and scoring.

“It’s Aubameyang now, wonderful. He’s got so much pace and he times the run well.”

Aubameyang has now scored 17 goals and made one assist in the Premier League for Arsenal so far this season.

The north London side will return to Europa League action on Thursday night when they host Olympiakos in the return leg of their last 32 tie, after having won the first leg 1-0 last week.

