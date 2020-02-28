Paul Merson makes prediction about where Arsenal will finish

Arsenal legend Paul Merson (Photo: Sky Sports)

Paul Merson believes that Arsenal have what it takes to finish fourth or fifth in the Premier League this season.

The Gunners have been showing some signs of improvement under new boss Mikel Arteta after the Spaniard was drafted in as Unai Emery’s replacement at the end of last year.

Arsenal made it back to back wins in the Premier League under Arteta last weekend when they sealed a 3-2 win over Everton in front of their home fans at The Emirates.

The north London side are unbeaten in 2020 in the Premier League and they will be looking to continue their push towards a top-four finish in the coming weeks and months.

Former Arsenal star Merson has been impressed by the improvements that the Gunners have shown in recent weeks and he feels that the Gunners have what it takes to finish in the top four or five.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Merson said: “Arsenal would have lost the game against Everton four months ago. You watch Arsenal now and it’s not the Arsenal of 2004. This is where Arsenal are now, so really beating Everton 3-2 is a big result.

“They’re aiming for fourth or fifth now, so that is a good result. They are harder to beat, and Arteta is getting players to try and play, like [Mesut] Ozil, [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang is scoring goals.

“They’re still open at times, but if you’re giving Arteta a grade since he got there, it would be B+. He’s doing something right. Show me someone that can run before they can walk!

“It’s moving along steadily, and that’s the best thing for him.

“If he’d come in and won five games on the trot, people would have thought he is the messiah, and then all of a sudden they’d have hit a bad run, and he’d be described as a one-hit-wonder. He’s done it the right way, and it has moved along steadily.

“They’re in with a big chance of the top five, which if City are banned, means Champions League football.”

Arsenal are currently preparing for their FA Cup fifth-round clash against Portsmouth on the south coast on Monday night.

After that, the Gunners will play West Ham, Brighton and Southampton in their next three Premier League games as they bid to find some consistent form in the top flight.

