Mikel Arteta warned about Arsenal signing Liverpool FC midfielder

Nigel Winterburn has admitted that he would have concerns about Arsenal signing Adam Lallana due to the Liverpool FC midfielder’s injury record.

The Gunners have been linked with a surprise swoop to sign the England international at the end of the 2019-20 Premier League season as Mikel Arteta looks to improve his squad.

The 31-year-old will be available on a free transfer at the end of the campaign when his current deal with the Premier League leaders expires following six seasons at the club.

Lallana has a wealth of experience under his belt, having reached two Champions League finals and the Carabao Cup and Europa League finals.

The former Southampton captain was part of Liverpool FC’s Champions League-winning squad last term before the Reds won the Uefa Super Cup and Fifa World Club Cup in the current campaign.

However, former Arsenal defender Winterburn is concerned about Lallana’s injury problems.

“You want to keep all the best players you got, you want to work with them and play with them,” Winterburn told Metro.

“Unfortunately, players are earning massive amounts of money now and if they want to force a move they will.

“I’m more interested in the players that come to the club. Whether they’re highly rated or not, we’re only interested in what they do when they get here.

“If you’ve got a World Cup winner with all the stats and everyone is raving on about him, and then he comes to Arsenal and doesn’t do very well, we’d all be saying what a waste of time and money that was.”

Arsenal signed Flamengo defender Pablo Mari and Southampton full-back Cedric Soares on loan deals in the January transfer window.

The Gunners have only managed to record one win under Arteta since his appointment as Unai Emery’s replacement in December.

Arsenal will return to Premier League action after the winter break with a home clash against Newcastle United next Sunday.

