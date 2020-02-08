Arsenal consider swoop to sign 31-year-old Liverpool FC midfielder – report

Arsenal are weighing up a potential swoop to sign Liverpool FC midfielder Adam Lallana, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Saturday 8 February 2020, 07:30 UK
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Arsenal are thinking about a potential swoop to sign Liverpool FC midfielder Adam Lallana in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Telegraph, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Gunners are one of a number of clubs interested in the 31-year-old playmaker.

The same article states that Lallana will leave Liverpool FC on a free transfer when his contract expires following six seasons at the Anfield outfit.

The report reveals that Leicester City are currently at the front of the queue to sign the Liverpool FC midfielder given that Lallana has previously worked with Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers.

Arsenal, West Ham United and Tottenham are all interested in the former Southampton skipper as a potential free signing in the summer, according to the same story.

The Telegraph go on to reveal that Lallana isn’t in negotiations with any clubs at the moment as he looks to help Liverpool FC get over the line in the Premier League title race.

Lallana has been limited to five starts and 11 substitute appearances in the Premier League so far this season as Jurgen Klopp uses the Englishman as an impact substitute.

Liverpool FC will take on relegation candidates Norwich City at Carrow Road in their next Premier League clash on Saturday 15 February.

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

