Arsenal want to bring Arsene Wenger back to help Mikel Arteta – report

Arsenal are exploring the possibility of bringing Arsene Wenger back to the Gunners, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Saturday 8 February 2020, 08:30 UK
Arsene Wenger
Arsene Wenger (Photo: beIN Sports)

Arsenal are hoping to convince Arsene Wenger to return to the north London club, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Gunners are keen to welcome Wenger back to the north London side despite his sacking nearly two years ago.

The same article states that the current Arsenal boss Arteta is keen to get back in touch with the club’s roots, opening the door for Wenger to make a return.

According to the same story, the Arsenal board believe that Wenger’s return would be a big boost to the club’s supporters, and in turn, bolster their backing of current boss Arteta.

The report continues that the Gunners board have spoken to Wenger about a return but it’s unclear whether the Frenchman would be prepared to leave his Fifa role.

Arsenal sacked Wenger in May 2018 after he failed to secure a top-four finish for the second successive season.

Unai Emery was appointed as his replacement but the Spanish head coach struggled to revive the north London side’s ailing fortunes.

Arsenal poached Pep Guardiola’s assistant manager Mikel Arteta in December as the former Gunners captain took over the reins of the club.

The Spanish coach will be looking to secure his second Premier League win as Arsenal manager when Newcastle United make the trip to The Emirates next Sunday.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC chairman Tom Werner sends message to Reds fans
Anthony Martial (Photo: The Sport Review)
Solskjaer told not to play Man United star out of position
Sadio Mane
Liverpool FC duo remain at Melwood during the winter break – report
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp told 19-year-old can replace Liverpool FC midfielder
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta wants three Arsenal signings before Euro 2020 – report
Anthony Martial (Photo: The Sport Review)
New Man United signing: What I think of Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Roger Federer
Match for Africa 6: Federer and Nadal to play record-making fundraiser in Cape Town
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC star opens up about ‘exceptional’ Frank Lampard
Fred and his wife Monique in the Maldives
Photo: Man United star Fred soaks up the sun in the Maldives with his wife
ScoopDragon Football News Network