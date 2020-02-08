Arsenal want to bring Arsene Wenger back to help Mikel Arteta – report

Arsene Wenger (Photo: beIN Sports)

Arsenal are hoping to convince Arsene Wenger to return to the north London club, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Gunners are keen to welcome Wenger back to the north London side despite his sacking nearly two years ago.

The same article states that the current Arsenal boss Arteta is keen to get back in touch with the club’s roots, opening the door for Wenger to make a return.

According to the same story, the Arsenal board believe that Wenger’s return would be a big boost to the club’s supporters, and in turn, bolster their backing of current boss Arteta.

The report continues that the Gunners board have spoken to Wenger about a return but it’s unclear whether the Frenchman would be prepared to leave his Fifa role.

Arsenal sacked Wenger in May 2018 after he failed to secure a top-four finish for the second successive season.

Unai Emery was appointed as his replacement but the Spanish head coach struggled to revive the north London side’s ailing fortunes.

Arsenal poached Pep Guardiola’s assistant manager Mikel Arteta in December as the former Gunners captain took over the reins of the club.

The Spanish coach will be looking to secure his second Premier League win as Arsenal manager when Newcastle United make the trip to The Emirates next Sunday.

