Mikel Arteta planning to axe key Arsenal trio – report

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Mikel Arteta is planning to sell Arsenal trio Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Gunners manager is planning a major overhaul of his Arsenal squad at the end of the Premier League season to leave his mark on the north London club.

The same article states that Arteta is ready to sell his three big-name stars in order to kickstart his plans to revive Arsenal after a difficult start to his reign.

According to the same story, the Gunners manager believes the Arsenal team needs a lot of work to get rid of the deadwood from the squad that he inherited from Unai Emery.

The Sun goes on to reveal that Arsenal head of football Raul Sanllehi has made it clear to Arteta that the north London side won’t tolerate players running down their contracts.

The report adds that Arteta would like to retain Aubameyang’s services but the Arsenal striker’s contract could be a problem as the Gabon international is eager to play in the Champions League next term.

Arsenal will return to Premier League action with a home clash against Newcastle United at The Emirates before the Gunners make the trip to Greek side Olympiacos in the Europa League on 20 February.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip