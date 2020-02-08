Mikel Arteta planning to axe key Arsenal trio – report

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is planning to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Saturday 8 February 2020, 06:00 UK
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Mikel Arteta is planning to sell Arsenal trio Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Gunners manager is planning a major overhaul of his Arsenal squad at the end of the Premier League season to leave his mark on the north London club.

The same article states that Arteta is ready to sell his three big-name stars in order to kickstart his plans to revive Arsenal after a difficult start to his reign.

According to the same story, the Gunners manager believes the Arsenal team needs a lot of work to get rid of the deadwood from the squad that he inherited from Unai Emery.

The Sun goes on to reveal that Arsenal head of football Raul Sanllehi has made it clear to Arteta that the north London side won’t tolerate players running down their contracts.

The report adds that Arteta would like to retain Aubameyang’s services but the Arsenal striker’s contract could be a problem as the Gabon international is eager to play in the Champions League next term.

Arsenal will return to Premier League action with a home clash against Newcastle United at The Emirates before the Gunners make the trip to Greek side Olympiacos in the Europa League on 20 February.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC chairman Tom Werner sends message to Reds fans
Anthony Martial (Photo: The Sport Review)
Solskjaer told not to play Man United star out of position
Sadio Mane
Liverpool FC duo remain at Melwood during the winter break – report
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp told 19-year-old can replace Liverpool FC midfielder
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta wants three Arsenal signings before Euro 2020 – report
Anthony Martial (Photo: The Sport Review)
New Man United signing: What I think of Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Roger Federer
Match for Africa 6: Federer and Nadal to play record-making fundraiser in Cape Town
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC star opens up about ‘exceptional’ Frank Lampard
Fred and his wife Monique in the Maldives
Photo: Man United star Fred soaks up the sun in the Maldives with his wife
ScoopDragon Football News Network