Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli replies when asked about Real Madrid talk

Arsenal striker Gabriel Martinelli says he hasn't heard from Real Madrid about a potential move

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Sunday 9 February 2020, 06:00 UK
Gabriel Martinelli has rubbished talk of the Arsenal striker moving to Real Madrid.

The Arsenal teenager has been one of the big positives for the north London side in an otherwise difficult Premier League campaign.

Martinelli moved to Arsenal in a £6.3m deal from Brazilian club Ituano in the summer transfer window to bolster the club’s attacking options.

The 18-year-old has scored 10 goals in 21 games in all competitions, including Premier League strikes against West Ham, Bournemouth and Chelsea FC.

Martinelli’s effortless transition to English football despite his lack of experience has earned the Brazilian prospect rave reviews over the past few months.

A report in Spain this week suggested that Real Madrid were preparing a potential offer to sign Martinelli.

The story suggested that the La Liga giants were prepared to treble Martinelli’s wages from £30,000-a-week to £100,000-a-week.

However, Martinelli has played down talk of Real Madrid interest as the Arsenal number 35 recovers during the north London side’s winter break.

Asked if he knows about interest from the La Liga side, Martinelli told Marca, as quoted by Metro: “No, nothing has come to me.

“I am focused here doing my job at Arsenal and my head is here.”

Martinelli has netted three times in 13 games in the Premier League, while the Brazilian striker has scored four goals in two Europa League outings.

The Arsenal summer signing scored three times in five games in the Carabao Cup before the Gunners were eliminated from the competition.

