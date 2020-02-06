Arsenal keeping tabs on 22-year-old Ligue 1 defender – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are still interested in Lille defender Gabriel despite failing to sign the Ligue 1 star in January, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Le10Sport, as quoted by TEAMtalk, is reporting that the Gunners had a bid turned down by Lille for the 22-year-old in the January transfer window.

The same article states that Everton also failed with an offer to sign the Brazil Under-20 international as both Premier League clubs failed to meet Lille’s valuation.

According to the same story, Arsenal are looking to add further reinforcements to their defensive ranks given their injury crisis this season.

The same article reveals that Lille have tied down Gabriel to a new long-term deal in recent weeks after the defender signed a contract until 2023 at the Ligue 1 side.

Le10Sport report that Arsenal and Everton are planning to continue to monitor Gabriel throughout the rest of the Ligue 1 season ahead of the summer transfer window.

The French media outlet believe Lille will sell Gabriel should a respectable offer arrive in the summer.

Arsenal signed Flamengo defender Pablo Mari and Southampton full-back Cedric Soares on loan for the remainder of the Premier League campaign to bolster Arteta’s ranks.

The Gunners will return to Premier League action with a home clash against Newcastle United on Sunday 16 November after their winter break.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip