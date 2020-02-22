Arsenal keeping tabs on 24-year-old Bundesliga defender – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal have made Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah a summer target, according to a report in Germany.

German media outlet Bild, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Gunners are looking at the 24-year-old as a potential summer recruit.

The same article states that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is eager to bolster his Gunners defence ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season.

According to the same story, the Gunners are still looking to make more defensive signings despite signing Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares on loan in January.

The report goes on to add that Arsenal are keeping an eye on Tah, especially given that he has a €40m contract release clause.

Bild reveal that Arsenal are also interested in highly-rated RB Leipzig centre-half Dayot Upamecano but could be priced out of a move.

Arsenal kept their third successive clean sheet on Thursday night thanks to a 1-0 victory over Olympiakos in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 clash in Greece.

The Gunners will take on Everton in their next Premier League fixture at The Emirates on Sunday before Olympiakos make the trip to the English capital for the second leg.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last nine games in all competitions since a 2-1 loss to Chelsea FC on 29 December.

