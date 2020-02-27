Arsenal are ready to sign 21-year-old Spanish defender – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Arsenal are ready to back Mikel Arteta in the transfer market by signing Getafe defender Marc Cucurella, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet COPE, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Arsenal are planning to activate the Getafe star’s contract release clause.

The same article states the Gunners will have to spend £21m to trigger on-loan FC Barcelona defender’s clause as Arteta looks to shape the Arsenal squad following his appointment.

According to the same story, Arsenal want Cucurella in the event that Bukayo Saka refuses to put pen to paper on a new deal with the north London side.

COPE go on to report that Arsenal’s bitter north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in a deal for the Getafe star.

The story reveals that the Gunners will also have competition from German duo Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen.

The 21-year-old has scored one goal and has made four assists in 25 games for the top-four challengers this term following his season-long loan move from FC Barcelona.

Cucurella came through the ranks at FC Barcelona before he moved to Eibar on loan followed by a switch to Getafe.

Arsenal will take on Olympiakos in the second leg of their Europa League last-16 clash on Thursday night.

