Mikel Arteta wants three Arsenal signings before Euro 2020 – report

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants to complete three big signings before the start of Euro 2020, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 7 February 2020, 05:30 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to complete three big signings before the start of the European championships in the summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Gunners boss is looking to bring in two midfielders and a centre-half to bolster the Arsenal squad ahead of the new season.

The same article states that Arteta wants to revamp his options in the middle of the park with the addition of a creative midfielder and a box-to-box midfielder.

According to the same story, the Spanish coach is hoping to improve his backline with the signing of a centre-half, which is hardly a surprise given Arsenal’s defensive struggles this term.

The report adds that Arsenal want to conclude their summer transfers before the start of Euro 2020 due to concerns that transfer fees could rocket after the competition.

Arsenal memorably signed midfielder Lucas Torreira in a £25m deal from Sampdoria in 2018 before the Uruguay international impressed at the World Cup in Russia.

Arteta brought in Flamengo centre-half Pablo Mari and Southampton full-back Cedric Soares on loan in the January transfer window to bolster the Arsenal defence for the remainder of the season.

The Gunners will return to Premier League action after the winter break with a home clash against Newcastle United.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand predicts where Man United are going to finish
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba makes clear decision about his Man United future – report
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand predicts where Man United are going to finish
Mesut Ozil
Mesut Ozil sends heartfelt message to Arsenal fans
Frank Lampard
Club president claims Chelsea FC could-resign Serie A defender in the summer
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Arsenal look to win the race to sign 19-year-old Feyenoord midfielder – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Roger Federer
Match for Africa 6: Federer and Nadal to play record-making fundraiser in Cape Town
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba makes clear decision about his Man United future – report
Mesut Ozil
Mesut Ozil sends heartfelt message to Arsenal fans
ScoopDragon Football News Network