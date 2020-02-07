Mikel Arteta wants three Arsenal signings before Euro 2020 – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to complete three big signings before the start of the European championships in the summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Gunners boss is looking to bring in two midfielders and a centre-half to bolster the Arsenal squad ahead of the new season.

The same article states that Arteta wants to revamp his options in the middle of the park with the addition of a creative midfielder and a box-to-box midfielder.

According to the same story, the Spanish coach is hoping to improve his backline with the signing of a centre-half, which is hardly a surprise given Arsenal’s defensive struggles this term.

The report adds that Arsenal want to conclude their summer transfers before the start of Euro 2020 due to concerns that transfer fees could rocket after the competition.

Arsenal memorably signed midfielder Lucas Torreira in a £25m deal from Sampdoria in 2018 before the Uruguay international impressed at the World Cup in Russia.

Arteta brought in Flamengo centre-half Pablo Mari and Southampton full-back Cedric Soares on loan in the January transfer window to bolster the Arsenal defence for the remainder of the season.

The Gunners will return to Premier League action after the winter break with a home clash against Newcastle United.

