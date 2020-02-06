Arsenal look to win the race to sign 19-year-old Feyenoord midfielder – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Arsenal are planning a swoop to sign Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Gunners have been scouting the 19-year-old religiously over the past 18 months or so following his emergence at the Dutch club.

The same article states that Arsenal are keen to land the Turkey Under-21 international following mounting interest in the highly-rated Feyenoord starlet ahead of the summer.

According to the same story, the Gunners are concerned that Kokcu could be a player in real demand if the Feyenoord midfielder produces some eye-catching performances at Euro 2020 amid interest from La Liga.

The Daily Mail go on to add that Feyenoord would be willing to accept an offer in the region of £15m for Kokcu despite the midfielder having three years left to run on his current deal.

The Feyenoord teenager has scored two goals and has made two assists in 19 appearances on the Eredivisie so far this season.

Kocku has also created two goals in five appearances in the Europa League.

Arsenal signed Flamengo defender Pablo Mari and Southampton full-back Cedric Soares on loan in the January transfer window.

The Gunners are currently enjoying their winter break before returning to Premier League action against Newcastle United on Sunday 16 February.

