Arsenal tracking 21-year-old Ligue 2 midfielder – report

Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Arsenal are interested in a potential swoop to sign Le Havre midfielder Pape Gueye, according to a report in England.

Spanish media outlet Estadio Deportivo, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the Gunners are keeping tabs on the 21-year-old ahead of the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Arsenal have been impressed with one of the best players in France’s Ligue 2 after his eye-catching performances.

According to the same story, the Le Havre captain is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2020-21 season to fuel speculation surrounding his future at the French club.

The report says that Arsenal are prepared to capitalise on the midfielder’s contract situation by luring the Le Havre skipper to the north London side this summer.

The Daily Mail go on to report that Gueye has been described as a “cross between N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba” such is his high standing in the second tier of French football.

Arsenal could face competition from Sevilla, AC Milan and Udinese for the signing of Gueye, according to the same report.

The Gunners are in 10th spot in the Premier League table after managing to win one of their seven top-flight fixtures under Arteta so far.

The north London side will face Newcastle United at The Emirates on Saturday.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip