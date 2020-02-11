Arsenal tracking 21-year-old Ligue 2 midfielder – report

Arsenal are interested in Le Havre midfielder Pape Gueye, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 11 February 2020, 08:45 UK
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)

Arsenal are interested in a potential swoop to sign Le Havre midfielder Pape Gueye, according to a report in England.

Spanish media outlet Estadio Deportivo, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the Gunners are keeping tabs on the 21-year-old ahead of the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Arsenal have been impressed with one of the best players in France’s Ligue 2 after his eye-catching performances.

According to the same story, the Le Havre captain is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2020-21 season to fuel speculation surrounding his future at the French club.

The report says that Arsenal are prepared to capitalise on the midfielder’s contract situation by luring the Le Havre skipper to the north London side this summer.

The Daily Mail go on to report that Gueye has been described as a “cross between N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba” such is his high standing in the second tier of French football.

Arsenal could face competition from Sevilla, AC Milan and Udinese for the signing of Gueye, according to the same report.

The Gunners are in 10th spot in the Premier League table after managing to win one of their seven top-flight fixtures under Arteta so far.

The north London side will face Newcastle United at The Emirates on Saturday.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Marcus Rashford
Mason Greenwood admits he looks up to Man United star as role model
Paul Merson
Paul Merson predicts where Chelsea FC and Tottenham will finish
Jurgen Klopp
Former Man United boss sends warning to Liverpool FC
Scott McTominay
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides Man United update on Scott McTominay
Scott McTominay
Scott McTominay reveals first impressions of new Man United signings
Juan Mata
Cesar Azpilicueta: I’m still very good friends with Man United playmaker
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Robbie Savage
Robbie Savage predicts where Tottenham and Man United will finish
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal
Match in Africa 6: 52,000 fans see Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal raise $3.5 million in Cape Town
Steve McManaman
Steve McManaman urges Liverpool FC to re-sign 27-year-old
ScoopDragon Football News Network