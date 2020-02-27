Arsenal are considering selling key 30-year-old – report

Arsenal are ready to cash in on their prolific captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to a report

Trevor Murray
By Trevor Murray Thursday 27 February 2020, 06:00 UK
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Arsenal are contemplating whether to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Gunners are set to open talks with the Gabon international before they decide whether to offload the 30-year-old at the end of the season.

The same article states that Arsenal have failed to make any progress in contract talks with the club captain as the Gunners look to secure the future of the top goal-scorer.

According to the same story, Aubameyang was disillusioned under Mikel Arteta’s predecessor Unai Emery so the African forward was hesitant about putting pen to paper on a deal.

The Daily Mail go on to report that Arsenal are more likely to sell Aubameyang rather than lose the former Borussia Dortmund striker for nothing next year.

The article reveals that Aubameyang is desperate to play in the Champions League again, with Arsenal having failed to finish in the top four in the last three seasons.

Arsenal have won their last three games in all competitions under Arteta, appearing to turn a corner under the Spanish head coach.

The Gunners were 3-2 winners against Everton on Sunday after having beaten Newcastle United and Olympiakos.

Arsenal will host Olympiakos in the second leg of their last-32 clash on Thursday night.

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

